DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Eyefish Ink is a psychedelic rock band formed in Silver Spring, Maryland in 2023 by Genesis Arocha and Simon Santodomingo when they joined their musical projects together. The couple met in 2011 when they both lived in Caracas, Venezuela and attended music...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.