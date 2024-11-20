Top track

HELMET – 30 Years Of Betty

Astra Kulturhaus
Wed, 20 Nov, 7:00 pm
€39.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Helmet is an American alternative rock band from New York City formed in 1989 by vocalist and lead guitarist Page Hamilton. Since 2010, the band has consisted of Hamilton, drummer Kyle Stevenson, guitarist Dan Beeman and bassist Dave Case.

Helmet has rele...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Lido Kultur- & Veranstaltungs GmbH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

HELMET

Venue

Astra Kulturhaus

Revaler Str. 99, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

