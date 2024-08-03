Top track

YOUREOMAR - Keep Transcending

No Nazar: Omar ؏, MTooray + special guests

Village Underground
Sat, 3 Aug, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£29.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

No Nazar returns to Village Underground after a sold out show. Omar + MTooray will be joined by special guests.

No Nazar is a music collective with a mission of uniting and empowering communities through music. Representing a true global sound; their even...

Presented by No Nazar.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Omar ؏, MTOORAY

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

