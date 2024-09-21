DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

BZH New York presents Startijenn

DROM
Sat, 21 Sept, 8:30 pm
GigsNew York
Born in the heart of traditional music, armed with iconic Breton instruments and a powerful rhythm, their raw and edgy sound hits different! At once rooted and universal, the band continues to push the boundaries and explore new musical territories, champi...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by DROM.

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open8:30 pm

