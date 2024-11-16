Top track

Sat, 16 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Phoebe Green

“Devastating alt pop” is how Phoebe Green sums up her sound. Before signing to Chess Club Records, the Manchester-based singer-songwriter self-released her debut indie pop album – 2016’s 02:00am – on her 18th birthday. Since then, she’s received a Billie E Read more

Event information

With millions of streams across her infectious catalog, Phoebe Green returns to Bristol this Winter. Don't miss her at Rough Trade.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CloseUp.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

