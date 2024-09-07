DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Big Disco

Komedia Bath
Sat, 7 Sept, 11:00 pm
DJBath
From £7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

ONE ENORMOUS PARTY – WITH ALL YOUR GUILTY PLEASURES FROM THE 80S, 90S AND 00S!

Each week there will be a pro photographer, confetti cannons, photo booth, unbeatable drinks deals and great tunes!

Expect to hear: Abba / Queen / Bon Jovi / Dizzee Rascal / C...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Komedia Bath.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Komedia Bath

22-23 Westgate Street, Bath, BA1 1EP, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm

