Sneakerness Milan - DAY2

East End Studios - East Market via Mecenate 88 /a
Sun, 6 Oct, 10:00 am
SocialMilano
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Europe's leading Sneaker & Lifestyle Convention is coming to Milano! 5-6 OCT 2024 H.10/21 EAST END STUDIOS- MILAN Via Mecenate 88/A

EVERY TICKET IS VALID FOR 1 PERSON FOR THE SECOND DAY OF THE EVENT: 6 OCTOBER 2024 H. 10/21

ADDRESS: VIA MECENATE 88/A

OG...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da EAST MARKET MILANO.

East End Studios - East Market via Mecenate 88 /a

Via Mecenate, 84, 20138 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:00 am

