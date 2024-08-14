DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kipper Gillespie + friends

Sebright Arms
Wed, 14 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
SC/SH#041: The musical force that is Kipper Gillespie returns to his spiritual home, Sebright Arms, with a little help from indie-folk stalwart Michael B Thomas, Brighton-based dream-rockers Opal Mag and the ever-charming Fred Brown. Free RSVPs, don't miss...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Scream/Shout.

Fred Brown, Opal Mag, Michael B Thomas and 1 more

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

