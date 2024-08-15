DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Happy Birthday Ethio Cali!
featuring
Ethio Cali + special guests
DJ sets by B+ and Jeremy Sole
Thirteen years ago, Todd Simon brought together a group of exceptionally talented musicians to showcase Ethiopian Jazz at UCLA for a special one-time perform...
