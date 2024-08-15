DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ethio Cali w/ DJs B+ and Jeremy Sole

Gold-Diggers
Thu, 15 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Happy Birthday Ethio Cali!

featuring

Ethio Cali + special guests

DJ sets by B+ and Jeremy Sole

Thirteen years ago, Todd Simon brought together a group of exceptionally talented musicians to showcase Ethiopian Jazz at UCLA for a special one-time perform...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ethio Cali

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

