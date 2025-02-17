Top track

Caesaria - Arcade

CAESARIA

La Boule Noire
Mon, 17 Feb 2025, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€16.94The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Déjà produits par des illustres collaborateurs des Killers, Foals, Imagine Dragons ou encore des Hives, Caesaria revient à laBoule Noire pour son deuxième album. Mixant le meilleur de leurs références anglo-saxonnes, la bande délivre un “club-rock”, entre...

Tout public
Présenté par CAESARIA Production
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Caesaria , Caesaria

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

