S.A.M. & Benno - Ich kann nicht durchs Viertel gehen

MCE

Goldener Salon
Fri, 6 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MCE

Mit politischer Haltung, stabilem Straßenrap und viel Herz fängt der Rapper MCE die

Seele seines Kiezes musikalisch ein: Aufgewachsen im Leipziger Süden Anfang der

2000er Jahre, blickt er auf die maroden Fassaden der Nachwende-Messestadt und

bezeug...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hafenklang.
Lineup

MCE

Venue

Goldener Salon

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

