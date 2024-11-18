Top track

Just Like That - Live

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Seun Kuti & Egypt80

Belgrave Music Hall
Mon, 18 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£24.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Just Like That - Live
Got a code?

About

Seun Kuti, legendary saxophonist, youngest son of Fela Kuti, and bandleader for Egypt 80 is making his eagerly-anticipated return to Belgrave Music Hall this autumn. A powerhouse of a performer and musician, you know this will be unmissable.

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Super Friendz.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Seun Kuti, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs