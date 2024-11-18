DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Seun Kuti, legendary saxophonist, youngest son of Fela Kuti, and bandleader for Egypt 80 is making his eagerly-anticipated return to Belgrave Music Hall this autumn. A powerhouse of a performer and musician, you know this will be unmissable.
