Top track

Chat Pile - I Am Dog Now

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chat Pile, Agriculture, Traindodge

The Concert Hall
Mon, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$45.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Chat Pile - I Am Dog Now
Got a code?

About

Like the towering mounds of toxic waste from which it gets its namesake, the music of Oklahoma City noise rock quartet Chat Pile is a suffocating, grotesque embodiment of the existential anguish that has defined the 21st Century. It figures that a band wit...

This is a 19+ event.
Presented by Prepare The Ground.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chat Pile, Agriculture , Traindodge

Venue

The Concert Hall

888 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2J2, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.