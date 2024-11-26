Top track

Blood Wizard - babytooth

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.



Blood Wizard

YES Basement
Tue, 26 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cai Burns' Blood Wizard project returns to Manchester in support of new record Grinning William - a record that advances Burns’ reputation as one of the UK underground’s most underrated ears when it comes to arresting hooks and pop smarts. Here, he pulls t...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Grey Lantern.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Blood Wizard

Venue

YES Basement

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

