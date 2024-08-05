Top track

Mammoth

Modern Time Machines, Happy Hollows, Giant Waste Of Man

Zebulon
Mon, 5 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Modern Time Machines, Happy Hollows, Giant Waste Of Man

Modern Time Machines:

The haunting, bittersweet melodies of Los Angeles-based shoegazers Modern Time Machines have been described as a "noisy, romantic hurricane for those who like their rock with i...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.

Lineup

Modern Time Machines

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

