PLAY IT AS IT LAYS

MOTH Club
Wed, 21 Aug, 7:30 pm
TalkLondon
From £11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Deeper Into Movies presents PLAY IT AS IT LAYS

An evening of readings on the subject of sex, love and romance.

Reading and performances from Scarlett Sabet, Emma Garland, Jaya Twill, Babak Ganjei and Avice Cairo.

After the event there will be DJ's

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.
Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends10:30 pm
320 capacity
