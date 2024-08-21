DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Deeper Into Movies presents PLAY IT AS IT LAYS
An evening of readings on the subject of sex, love and romance.
Reading and performances from Scarlett Sabet, Emma Garland, Jaya Twill, Babak Ganjei and Avice Cairo.
After the event there will be DJ's a...
