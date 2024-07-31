DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MIRA, ÉDOUARD!, BAGO, JULIE SAINT GERMAIN

Le Silencio
Wed, 31 Jul, 11:00 pm
DJParis
From Free
About

For a change, Silencio is celebrating the Berlin scene. And who better than Mira to transport you to the banks of the Spree on a summer evening? The queen of the night pulses with organic minimal electro, a true signature of an era we never tire of. A sens...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Silencio Club.

Lineup

Mira

Venue

Le Silencio

142 Rue Montmartre, 75002 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends6:00 am

