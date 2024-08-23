DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
In Rainbows is a Kansas City-based music ensemble started by Trent Oehlert (guitars, vocal) and Bradford Athey (violin, vocal) with the mission of re-inventing the artistry of the band Radiohead. While the duo’s exploration into Radioheads’ catalog was rew...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.