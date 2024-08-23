DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Way Too Famous, In Rainbows : Radiohead Tribute

Lemonad(e) Park
Fri, 23 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$13.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
In Rainbows is a Kansas City-based music ensemble started by Trent Oehlert (guitars, vocal) and Bradford Athey (violin, vocal) with the mission of re-inventing the artistry of the band Radiohead. While the duo’s exploration into Radioheads’ catalog was rew...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by recordBar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Lemonad(e) Park

1628 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64102, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

