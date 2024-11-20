Top track

Crocodiles - Groove Is in the Heart / California Girls

Crocodiles + Guests (L'Inter HLM au Cirque Electrique)

Anti Club du Cirque électrique
Wed, 20 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Crocodiles - Groove Is in the Heart / California Girls
About

Suite à la fermeture de l'Inter pour travaux, on vous propose une nouvelle soirée Hors Les Murs au Cirque Electrique.

L'Inter présente :

⚡Crocodiles⚡

San Diego, (USA - Garage/Shoegaze/Powerpop - Lolipop Records)

🎧 https://crocodilesband.bandcamp.com/t...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par L'International.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Crocodiles

Venue

Anti Club du Cirque électrique

Place Du Maquis Du Vercors, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

