DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Peter Rowan // Fennario Flats (Grateful Dead stringband tribute)

Radio East
Wed, 2 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsAustin
$30.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The late ‘60s and early 70’s saw Rowan involved in a number of rock, folk and bluegrass projects, including Earth Opera, Sea Train, Muleskinner, and the Rowans, where he played alongside brothers Chris and Lorin Rowan. After the Rowan Brothers disbanded, R...

All ages
Presented by Radio/East
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Peter Rowan

Venue

Radio East

3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.