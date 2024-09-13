DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alec Monopoly

E1
Fri, 13 Sept, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Alec Monopoly is a renowned street artist, painter, and DJ known for his distinctive style and playful use of pop culture references.

Born in New York City, Alec rose to fame with his satirical depictions of the Monopoly Man, blending elements of graffiti...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

