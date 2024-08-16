DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We're back at our favourite East London venue, The Book Club, for a night of hip-hop anthems and old school jams at one of London's most intimate venues.
★ From London to Sydney, Berlin to Ibiza, the Applebum crew have been laying down their signature par...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.