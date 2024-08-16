DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Applebum

The Book Club
Fri, 16 Aug, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £4.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

We're back at our favourite East London venue, The Book Club, for a night of hip-hop anthems and old school jams at one of London's most intimate venues.

★ From London to Sydney, Berlin to Ibiza, the Applebum crew have been laying down their signature par...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Book Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Book Club

100-106 Leonard St, London EC2A 4RH
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.