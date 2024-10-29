DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pain of Truth and Dying Wish + more

Salty's Beach Bar
Tue, 29 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLake Como
$33.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tuesday, October 29th

Pain of Truth & Dying Wish

Outta Pocket

Balmora

@ Salty's Beach Bar

1705 Main St, Lake Como NJ

6 PM

All Ages

$25 ADV

$30 DOS

This is an all ages event
Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pain of Truth, Dying Wish, Outta Pocket and 1 more

Venue

Salty's Beach Bar

1705 Main Street, Belmar, New Jersey 07719, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

