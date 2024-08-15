Top track

The Strokes - Meet Me in the Bathroom

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

INDIE SLEAZE THE MOVIE

MOTH Club
Thu, 15 Aug, 7:30 pm
FilmLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Strokes - Meet Me in the Bathroom
Got a code?

About

Deeper Into Movies + Indie Sleaze present The Indie Sleaze The Movie

A 90 min curated programme of clipsf from music videos, live performances, TV shows, documentaries, films, behind the scenes, fan footage and more.

The playlist will remain under wraps...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Deeper Into Movies.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.