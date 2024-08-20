DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Serratonin, Jaq Oscar, Ella Papo

The Mint
Tue, 20 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Serratonin| This talented young four-piece from west LA are bringing their own blend of grunge, classic rock, metal and punk to the LA live music scene. You'll hear influences from the greats of Seattle and Sunset with a vibrant energy for today. Serratoni...

This is a 16+ event.
Presented by The Mint.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

