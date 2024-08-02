Top track

Personal Trainer - The Lazer

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Personal Trainer DJ set + Afterparty

The Old Blue Last
Fri, 2 Aug, 10:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Personal Trainer

Led by multi-instrumentalist Willem Smit – and with an ever-changing lineup – Amsterdam collective Personal Trainer began as a love letter to the indie scene. The group’s debut album, Big Love Blanket, was released in 2022, complete with bass heavy riffs a Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Personal Trainer DJ set + Afterparty: 10pm 'til late..

Join Personal Trainer on the TOP FLOOR of The Old Blue Last to celebrate the release of their second album 'Still Willing', out 2nd August via Bella Union.

Please note that this free entry ticket...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Personal Trainer

Lineup

Personal Trainer

Venue

The Old Blue Last

38 Great Eastern Street, London EC2A 3ES
Doors open10:00 pm
150 capacity

