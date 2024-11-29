Top track

MONKEY3

Ô Totem Live
Fri, 29 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLyon
€26.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sounds Like Hell Productions, en accord avec Garmonbozia, présente :

Considéré comme l’un des groupes incontournables de la scène Stoner et Rock psychédélique moderne, MONKEY3 annonce une tournée française, dont un passage à Lyon prévu le vendredi 29 nove...

Tout public
Présenté par Sounds Like Hell Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Monkey3

Venue

Ô Totem Live

9Bis Av. du Général Leclerc, 69140 Rillieux-la-Pape, France
Doors open7:00 pm

