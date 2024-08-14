Top track

Cuckoo Spit - The Cuckoo's Nest Breaks Under Your Heavy Step (Bedroom Demo)

Cuckoo Spit, Very Skeleton, Aridni Orca, Lost Dau

Windmill Brixton
Wed, 14 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

CUCKOO SPIT - https://www.instagram.com/cuck0ospit - is a dreamgaze band formed of 4 froghoppers in South East London, developing from lead vocalist Snotty Lottie's 2021 (aptly titled) EP 'Cuckoo Spit Demos'.

VERY SKELETON - a south London based indie ban...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Aridni Orca, Lost Daughter, Cuckoo Spit

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

