Joshua Tree

Jesika Von Rabbit

Club Congress
Fri, 6 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$12.36

Joshua Tree
About Jesika Von Rabbit

Occasionally one comes across an artist that is undefinable…not in a self-indulgent way…

But in a way that is sublimely familiar, an earworm that burrows deeply into the confines of your soul.

Jesika von Rabbit is what popular music would sound like if i Read more

Event information

Friday September 6th

Doors 7pm | Show 7:30pm

$10 + fees

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Hotel Congress.
Lineup

Jesika Von Rabbit

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

