DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SMOTE

Where Else?
Thu, 29 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£14.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Last Summer, Daniel Foggin, guitarist, writer and chief architect of Smote, uprooted himself from his usual home in Newcastle to live and work in a farmhouse in Kelso, near the Scottish border. “Through the summer when I was working up there, myself and Ro...

All ages
Presented by Night Harvest.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Smote

Venue

Where Else?

21-22 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1JG, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.