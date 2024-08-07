DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SNÕÕPER

Siberia
Wed, 7 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$18.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Snõõper (the Project) began as a collaboration between local Nashville punk mainstay Connor Cummins and Blair Tramel, an early education teacher with a sideline in wickedly funny animation and art. As their cassette tapes and homemade videos began to find...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Siberia.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SNÕÕPER

Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

