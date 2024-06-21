Top track

Graves

Leah Senior and Kairos Creature Club

Sleepwalk
Fri, 21 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$26.78

Graves
About

Baby's Presents: Leah Senior and Kairos Creature Club at Sleepwalk

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Baby's Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Leah Senior, Kairos Creature Club

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

