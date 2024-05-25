DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ninety One Summer Bash: Free Live Jazz & Daytime DJs

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 25 May, 3:00 pm
About

Join us on May 25th for a free summer show! Our house band makes their debut: the talented combination of Gordon Li, Jay Verma, Joel Waters and Francisco Garcia De Paredes. They'll take to the Ninety One stage for two sets of bangin' jazz, playing a mixtur...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Don Glori, Jay Verma

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open3:00 pm
250 capacity

