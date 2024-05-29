Top track

JW Francis - Casino

iNDIESUMMER: JW Francis + Phenomenal Handclap Band

The Rink at Rockefeller Center
Wed, 29 May, 5:00 pm
GigsNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After a successful run of shows at the Rainbow Room, and three iNDIEPLAZA festivals under our belt - what was next for Rough Trade at Rockefeller Center? Well, the stars have aligned, and this summer we’ve partnered with Rockefeller Center to bring you iND...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Phenomenal Handclap Band, JW Francis, The Phenomenal Handclap Band

Venue

The Rink at Rockefeller Center

Rockefeller Plaza between 50th and 49th Street, New York, NY 10020
Doors open4:30 pm

