Ziggy 2000 - October

Ziggy 2000: EP Release Show

Rough Trade Berlin
Thu, 6 Jun, 8:00 pm
Rough Trade is thrilled to host Bristol-based songstress Ziggy 2000 in their new Berlin store to perform songs from her sophomore EP ’Needles”, a collection of 5 wondrous and encapsulating tracks, via the upcoming label and collective XYZ123. Copies of Zig...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Rough Trade Europe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Ziggy 2000

Rough Trade Berlin

Karl-Marx-Straße 101, 12043 Berlin, Deutschland
Doors open8:00 pm

