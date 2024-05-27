DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Summer Fete

Big Penny Social
Mon, 27 May, 11:00 am
SocialLondon
From £3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Roll up roll up! This Bank Holiday Monday Big Penny Social are bringing the fair to town!

Join the outrageously fun Pinball Alley team who will be bringing you all the classics to enjoy before they take them on the road for the festival season. Test your...

All ages
Presented by Big Penny Social
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Big Penny Social

1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 am
1400 capacity

