Top track

Rohypnol

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dan Lyons & Evan Williams

Justines
Fri, 2 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsMargate
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rohypnol
Got a code?

About

Dan Lyons and Evan Williams live!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Justines.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dan Lyons

Venue

Justines

1-2 Marine Gardens, Margate, Margate, CT9 1UH, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.