Top track

Anna Tivel - Illinois

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

(((folkYEAH!))) Presents Anna Tivel w/ Sam Weber

Gold-Diggers
Sat, 22 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Anna Tivel - Illinois
Got a code?

About

Living Thing, the newest full length album from Oregon based songwriter Anna Tivel, is an arcing dive into the existential. Written through the tumultuous eyes of 2020 and recorded in Eau Claire, WI in profound collaboration with long time friend and produ...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Anna Tivel, Sam Weber

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.