DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Balaam and The Angel first emerged on the scene in 1983 and by 1984 had set up their own record label Chapter 22 releasing three classic singles before signing a worldwide deal with Virgin Records.
As a major label act the band released a number criticall...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.