DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Sci-Fi Explosion 10th Anniversary Spectacular

PhilaMOCA
Wed, 19 Jun, 7:30 pm
ComedyPhiladelphia
$12.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Celebrate 10 years of Sci-Fi Explosion in a special event that showcases the most outrageous found footage from the Philly-based comedy video variety show along with special guests, live performances, giveaways and more science fiction craziness than you c...

All ages
Presented by Sci-Fi Explosion
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.