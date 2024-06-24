DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ROSE MATAFEO: NEW AND OLD MATERIAL

The Bill Murray
Mon, 24 Jun, 8:00 pm
ComedyLondon
Selling fast
£8.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

In these weekly shows through June and July, I will attempt to improve my comedy through routine and repetition. I will try some new ideas and say some old things, and I will come out of this experience a stronger person. BYO Yondr pouch.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rose Matafeo

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

