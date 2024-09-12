Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TUNIC

The Prince Albert, Brighton
Thu, 12 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£14

About

For all the chaos and aggression in Tunic’s songs, the Winnipeg trio is haltingly perceptive and emotionally resonant. Composed of singer-guitarist David Schellenberg and drummer Dan Unger, the punk band is responsible for bracingly intense full-lengths ab...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tunic

Venue

The Prince Albert, Brighton

48 Trafalgar St, Brighton BN1 4ED
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

