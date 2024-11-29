Top track

S.W.A.K.

LA ÉLITE

MOTH Club
Fri, 29 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

S.W.A.K.
About

La Élite is coming back to London to present some new songs from their upcoming LP.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Valiant Artists & MOTH Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LA ÉLITE

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity
Accessibility information

