Like Roses

Soulbelly BBQ
Fri, 26 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
From $14.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bay Area emo takes over Soulbelly BBQ Friday July 26th with a special performance from LIKE ROSES, plus special guests

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Like Roses

Venue

Soulbelly BBQ

1327 South Main Street, Las Vegas, Nevada 89104, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

