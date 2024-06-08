Top track

Dogshit Paradise

Beeef | Namesake | DD Island

ALPHAVILLE
Sat, 8 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

//// Beeef (album release)

/// Namesake

// DD Island

Doors at 8:00 PM | 21+ | ALPHAVILLE

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by ALPHAVILLE.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DD Island, Namesake, Beeef

Venue

ALPHAVILLE

140 Wilson Ave, New York, New York 11237
Doors open9:00 pm

