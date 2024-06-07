DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La Macchina Amleto

Tempio del Futuro Perduto
Fri, 7 Jun, 10:00 pm
ArtMilano
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Il collettivo Desperate Housewaifs rielabora il Die HamletMachine, monumento paralitico di Heiner Müller, in un processo di ribellione scenica e sonora per poter vedere e vedersi attraverso la rivolta. Annullato il concetto canonico di palco ed esibendosi...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Movement APS.

Venue

Tempio del Futuro Perduto

Via Luigi Nono 7, 20154 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.