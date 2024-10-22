DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bridging together punk, grime and hip-hop with a brazen political punch, Bob Vylan aren’t afraid to speak their minds on racism, class and capitalism. Formed in London in 2017, the frenetic duo recorded, produced and mixed their sophomore album Bob Vylan P
A Duo from London, UK - featuring Bobby Vylan (vocals) and Bobbie Vylan, aka Bobb13 Vylan (drums). Bob Vylan incorporates elements of Hip Hop, Grime, Punk, and Electronic music into its sound
