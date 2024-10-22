Top track

Bob Vylan

CHALK
Tue, 22 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton
From £25.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Bob Vylan

Bridging together punk, grime and hip-hop with a brazen political punch, Bob Vylan aren’t afraid to speak their minds on racism, class and capitalism. Formed in London in 2017, the frenetic duo recorded, produced and mixed their sophomore album Bob Vylan P Read more

Event information

A Duo from London, UK - featuring Bobby Vylan (vocals) and Bobbie Vylan, aka Bobb13 Vylan (drums). Bob Vylan incorporates elements of Hip Hop, Grime, Punk, and Electronic music into its sound

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CHALK.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
825 capacity

