SAÏAN SUPA CELEBRATION by Sir Samuel - Sly Johnson - Specta - Vicelow

L'Olympia
Mon, 25 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€38.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Se réunir pour magnifier et transmettre un patrimoine : c’est tout le sens du Saïan Supa Célébration.

Alors que KLR, premier disque du Saïan et classique du rap français, fête ses 25 ans en 2024, Sir Samuel, Sly Johnson, Specta et Vicelow compte célébrer...

Présenté par À Gauche de la Lune.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

SAÏAN SUPA CELEBRATION

L'Olympia

28 Boulevard des Capucines, 75009 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

