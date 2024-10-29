Top track

Kettering

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Antlers + Okkervil River

Komedia Brighton
Tue, 29 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
Selling fast
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Kettering
Got a code?

About

FORM Presents

THE ANTLERS & OKKERVIL RIVER

+ Special Guests

14+ (U16s accompanied by an adult)
Presented by FORM.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Okkervil River, The Antlers

Venue

Komedia Brighton

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.