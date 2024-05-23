DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Exotic Fruits Fundraiser Show

The Goldfish
Thu, 23 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Exotic Fruits is an annual DIY music festival put together to raised funds for BIPOC QUEER Non- Profits.

This year, the main festival will donate all proceeds to Justice for My Sister.

Please join us on May 23rd for a talent packed show and help us raise...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Goldfish.
Venue

The Goldfish

5043 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

